Burn ban goes into effect Saturday for Sedgwick, 15 other counties

Local officials on Wednesday issued a reminder to Sedgwick County residents that a burn ban goes into effect on Saturday that extends through the entire month of April.
New open-burn permits will not be issued in April, and no current permit holders will be allowed to conduct open burns after Friday, county officials said.
Exceptions to the open-burn ban include pasture, crop, range and wildlife or watershed management. Allowed burns will still require a valid permit from Sedgwick County, officials said.
Open burns can resume after April 30, conditions permitting. The ban includes open burning of any waste, including vegetation and wood waste, structures or other material on any premises, officials said.
Fifteen other counties in eastern Kansas have also issued burn bans for April: Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Geary, Greenwood, Johnson, Lyon, Marion, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley, Wabaunsee and Wyandotte.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
