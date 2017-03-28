Local

March 28, 2017 5:42 PM

Three storm chasers killed in Texas collision

By Stan Finger

Three storm chasers reportedly have been killed in a collision in Texas.

The collision happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday west of Spur, near where a tornado touched down briefly. The identities of those killed and the circumstances of the collision have not been released.

Shock and speculation quickly rippled across social media as the word spread. Chasers let friends know they were not hurt or were not out on the roads during what the Storm Prediction Center labeled as a moderate risk for severe weather.

Eight tornadoes had been reported in northwest Texas by late Tuesday afternoon.

