Artwork removed from Eagle building

Four pieces of Eagle history were removed Tuesday from The Wichita Eagle building.
The four 2-by-5-foot modernistic art friezes depict the various forms of storytelling through time and will be placed in storage, for now, say the new owners of The Wichita Eagle building at 825 E. Douglas.
The first frieze shows hieroglyphics, a bison, tools and scrolls. The second depicts stone tablets, and the third a printing press and perhaps a portable printer’s tray. The fourth shows the rollers on a printing press.
One by one, the panels, each weighing about 500 to 600 pounds, were carefully removed on Tuesday.
Dave Burk, one of the new owners and developers of the property, said he had a conversation Monday with the Bradburn Wrecking Company, which will demolish the building once The Eagle has moved to its new location at 330 N. Mead in Old Town Square.
He told the workers to take the pieces down.
The Eagle does not have room in its new building in Old Town Square for the friezes. It will be out of the building on Douglas by May 1.
Cargill will then build its new headquarters at the 825 E. Douglas site once The Eagle building has been demolished.
“We are going to take and store them and then see what happens,” Burk said of the friezes on Tuesday. “We will store them in one of our facilities. We are trying to get everything out of the buildings before we start tearing them down.”
Burk said he hopes the friezes can be saved and incorporated in either a future sculpture or another building.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
