Local authorities work to confirm ID of body found Monday

Authorities are expected to soon positively identify the remains of a body found Monday afternoon on the outskirts of the Wichita city limits.
Lt. Lin Dehning of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said that human remains found in the area of the 4600 block of South Oliver could be positively identified as early as Tuesday afternoon. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Dehning said.
Family members of John Wilson, who has been missing since 2015, told The Eagle on Monday that remains found on Spirit AeroSystems property were that of the missing man.
Dehning said the remains were found by a contractor working in the area shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday. The remains were found in a treeline, Dehning said, in an area not visible to people traveling along Oliver.
Wilson, 64, who suffered from dementia, disappeared on Dec. 16, 2015. He boarded a city bus and rode to the Mount Vernon and Oliver area. He walked to a Kwik Shop on South Oliver and to a credit union before walking away into the night, never to be seen again.
Wilson’s disappearance inspired weeks of searching in the area.
“True, yes, it is true,” James Wilson, a brother of John Wilson’s, told The Eagle on Monday. A police lieutenant called the family on Monday and gave them the news that his body had been found, the brother said.
When John Wilson first went missing, the family offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Wilson’s return in an attempt to keep him in the news.
The last John Wilson was seen was on surveillance footage at the Kwik Shop at 2750 S. Oliver at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2015. After leaving the Kwik Shop, he visited the Meritrust Credit Union at 2900 S. Oliver, where he knocked on a back door.
When maintenance workers answered his knock, Wilson asked to come inside “because he was cold,” James Wilson was quoted as saying in a Jan. 7, 2016, Eagle story.
The workers refused, and one saw John Wilson climbing over a fence to the east.
“Why none of them called 911 is beyond me,” James Wilson said of his brother in the 2016 article. “It’s late at night at a bank; a guy is trying to get in because he’s cold. It was just another failed chance we had at finding him.”
Contributing: Beccy Tanner and Matt Riedl of The Eagle
