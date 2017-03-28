5-year-old found in parking lot; mother calls police hours later

A Wichita woman who said she lost track of her 5-year-old son for hours is being investigated for child endangerment, according to Wichita police.
Wichita police said Tuesday that the boy was found just after 3 p.m. on Monday alone in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Oliver. After police were called to the location, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said, they could not locate a guardian for the boy.
About three hours after the boy was taken into child protective custody, Woodrow said, his mother called police to report him missing. The mother, 30, told police that she did not realize her son had been missing because she was cleaning her house.
A 1-year-old boy at the woman’s residence was also taken into child protective custody, police said. The home is on East Boston Street, less than a mile away from where the 5-year-old boy was found.
No arrests had been made relating to the case as of Tuesday morning, though an investigation was ongoing, Woodrow said.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments