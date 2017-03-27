Local

March 27, 2017 3:55 PM

Weather delays work at Kellogg, I-235; more changes ahead

By Julie Mah

Ongoing work on the Kellogg-I-235 project was delayed by rain this past weekend.

Workers were to restripe lanes on eastbound Kellogg under I-235 ahead of the next phase of the project to redo the interchange.

The work was scheduled to be done in the evening, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation. At the same time as the restriping, ramps at I-235 – from eastbound Kellogg to northbound I-235 and from southbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg – were also scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.

After the restriping is done, KDOT will narrow Kellogg to two lanes in each direction under I-235, the release said, on or about April 1.

The left lanes on eastbound and westbound Kellogg will be closed from Hoover to West Street for construction of bridge piers that will support new flyover ramps. The closure will be until October.

Dangerous, unpopular I-235 interchange to get makeover

The I-235 and Kellogg interchange has been the ire of drivers for years. Work began in late 2015 to reconfigure the interchange; work isn't expected to be completed until 2019.

