Victim of Saturday crash in east Wichita identified

The man who died after a crash Saturday afternoon in east Wichita has been identified.
Thomas J. Freeman, 61, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the minivan he was driving collided with a car and then a sign Saturday afternoon near Central and Edgemoor, according to Wichita police.
The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Officer Charley Davidson said Monday that he did not know if Freeman had suffered from a medical episode prior to the crash.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments