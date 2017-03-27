Local

March 27, 2017 12:41 PM

Victim of Saturday crash in east Wichita identified

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

The man who died after a crash Saturday afternoon in east Wichita has been identified.

Thomas J. Freeman, 61, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the minivan he was driving collided with a car and then a sign Saturday afternoon near Central and Edgemoor, according to Wichita police.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Officer Charley Davidson said Monday that he did not know if Freeman had suffered from a medical episode prior to the crash.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

