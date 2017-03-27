Man dies following north Wichita fire

A 58-year-old Wichita man has died following a Sunday night house fire in north Wichita.
Martin Ornelas died following the fire at his residence in the 2400 block of North Poplar, said Capt. Kelly Zane of the Wichita Fire Department. The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. Sunday night.
Ornelas was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis after being found in the home. Ornelas, who lived along in the home, was pronounced dead at about 6 a.m. Monday morning, Zane said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Zane said.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments