March 27, 2017 7:53 AM

No classes Monday in Dexter due to power outage

By Bryan Horwath

Dexter Schools in Cowley County will not have classes today, according to a post by the district on its Facebook page.

School was canceled because of a power outage, the post said. Ten customers were without power as of 8 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a map on Westar Energy’s webpage.

A Westar spokeswoman said in an email that the outage is weather-related. Parts of south-central Kansas were hit by thunderstorms beginning Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

