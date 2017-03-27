No classes Monday in Dexter due to power outage

Dexter Schools in Cowley County will not have classes today, according to a post by the district on its Facebook page.
School was canceled because of a power outage, the post said. Ten customers were without power as of 8 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a map on Westar Energy’s webpage.
A Westar spokeswoman said in an email that the outage is weather-related. Parts of south-central Kansas were hit by thunderstorms beginning Sunday afternoon and into the evening.
