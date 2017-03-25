Hartley family of Mulvane makes only twins

There are several theories about why the Hartley family has a lot of twin babies.
The tally so far: Three sisters, three sets of twins.
Sandy Hartley, the twins’ grandmother, said, “God gave us twins because we don’t share well.” With twins you have more to share.
Steve Hartley, the twins’ grandfather, says it’s the water, from the family well in rural Mulvane. Steve thought that was funny.
To which one of his nephews allegedly replied, “Then we don’t want your water.”
Cindy, Steve’s daughter, says having any baby at all was a miracle she had cried about, and prayed for.
Christy, her sister, says, “It’s just crazy.”
Our story begins in rural Mulvane, where Steve and Sandy Hartley raised their three girls on well water drawn from near the Arkansas River: The sisters: Cindy, Cheryl, Christy.
The sisters fell in love and got married: Christy to Zac Price, Cheryl to Josh Maki, Cindy to Matt Corpstein.
All three sisters became public school teachers, of third-graders and pre-K kids.
None of that is news.
What’s news is that in June or July, when Christy is scheduled to give birth to twins, it will be the third time the Hartley sisters have made a batch of twins.
“Crazy,” Christy Price said.
They don’t have any single kids. All twins.
And there’s a mathematical balance.
Christy, the youngest, is having one boy and one girl. Cheryl has two boys. Cindy, two girls.
What happened here?
“That’s a very good question,” Cheryl Maki said.
This twin tale has become funny. But to Cindy, the explanation is a miracle of faith, one she prayed for, at a time when it was not much fun.
She had fertility problems for five years. She was beginning to wonder, by age 33, whether she and her husband would have kids.
“I had a miscarriage,” she said. “My emotions were so strong, I cried every day. In the IVF (in vitro fertilization) program, you are on hormone medications. So I was all over the place emotionally, and if not for my husband and my fellow teachers on that roller coaster ride, I would not have made it.”
“Finding out I was pregnant was so exciting.”
Then came those exciting and not necessarily relaxing 75 days she spent at Wesley Medical Center, preventing Hollie and Haylie from coming way too early.
It worked out OK, with the girls born 11 months ago. But it prompted the worries of motherhood times two.
She worried also, watching Cheryl struggle with tasks after giving birth to Caden and Collin. Everything for Cheryl became a task times two. Going to the store, taking the kids to a doctor appointment – juggling twins can be an ordeal if the mom faces it alone.
But the sisters and husbands banded together, Christy said.
“So now it doesn’t scare me at all,” she said.
“We’ve all had a lot of practice. And we are really close.
“We’re all going to help each other.”
