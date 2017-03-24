Wichitan with ties to Trump to head Kansas Chamber of Commerce

A Wichitan with ties to President Donald Trump and Koch Industries has been tapped to lead the Kansas Chamber of Commerce.
Alan Cobb will become director of the statewide business advocacy organization on Monday.
Cobb served as national coalitions director during the Trump campaign and was part of his transition staff. He is also a former Koch Industries executive.
“I’m honored to serve our business community and look forward to engaging with all of the businesses across Kansas,” Cobb said in a statement
“Whether entrepreneurial startups or established corporations, they employ our people and serve as the economic engine for our state. I am eager to advance the agenda they’ve helped define to ensure they continue to thrive here in Kansas.”
The chamber’s previous leader, Mike O’Neal, stepped down last December. O’Neal had been a former speaker in the Kansas House.
The chamber has been fighting political headwinds over the past few months. The organization is seeking to preserve a tax exemption on pass-through business income, though a majority of lawmakers have voted to repeal the policy.
