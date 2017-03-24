March supporting President Trump, others set for Saturday in Wichita

Part of a nationwide event supporting President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, veterans, military and first responders will be held Saturday in Wichita.
The M.A.G.A. March starts at 2 p.m. at 510 N. Main in downtown Wichita. It ends at 5 p.m.
March organizers, on Facebook, said the event will be peaceful and family friendly and will include a donation drive for veterans and the homeless.
The march route begins at Waterman and Main and extends north along Main to Central. Attendees are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.
M.A.G.A. stands for “Make America Great Again,” a slogan Trump used during his 2016 presidential campaign. A similar march is planned in Topeka. More information on other marches around the country is available at www.magamarch.org.
