Memorial service for fallen police canine Rooster moving venues

A memorial service set for next Friday to honor fallen police canine Rooster is moving venues.
The event will now be held from 1-2 p.m. March 31 in Century II Exhibition Hall, 225 W. Douglas in Wichita.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow in an e-mail said “overwhelming response and support from our community” for the dog following his death in the line of duty Saturday required a larger space.
Originally the service was to be held in Wichita City Hall’s city council chambers, which holds 350 people. The public, first responders and patrol service dogs are invited.
Rooster, a Belgian Malinois, was shot in his neck and shoulder after being ordered to stop 25-year-old Kevin C. Perry from going back inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park, 2320 E. MacArthur in Wichita, at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
He died quickly, police Chief Gordon Ramsay said earlier this week. Perry was also shot and killed.
Rooster served with the Wichita Police Department for five years. He is the agency’s first police canine killed in the line of duty.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments