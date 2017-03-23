Memorial service for fallen police canine Rooster moving venues

1:21 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita Pause

0:56 Wichita police dog that was shot to death modeled ballistic vest in 2015

5:29 Dining With Denise: Pioneer Woman Mercantile a huge draw for tiny Oklahoma town

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

1:21 Centrally located Doc Green's to open Monday

4:19 Wichita State actors train for Hollywood

5:38 Get to know the Wichita State basketball readers panel

1:02 Fans line up outside the Sprint Center to Sweet 16 practices

9:14 Jerry Moran talks about Kansas wildfires from U.S. Senate floor