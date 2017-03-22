Wesley Medical’s cancer program earns accreditation

Wesley Medical Center’s cancer program just earned accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, part of the American College of Surgeons.
“This is all about focusing on what is best for our patients,” Cheryl Bolton, Wesley Healthcare director of oncology, said in a release. “Not that we didn’t have these things in place before, but now it’s a more standardized way of having these things with national recognition.”
Being a Commission on Cancer-accredited cancer center means Wesley takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases, according to a release.
Wichita’s only other comprehensive cancer program accredited by the Commission on Cancer is at Via Christi Hospital, which has been accredited since 2000.
