Wesley names market director of cardiovascular services

Wesley Healthcare has named Scott Barnett as its new market director of cardiovascular services. He will oversee all cardiovascular services, catheterization labs and electrophysiology labs at all campuses, including Wesley’s Heart Valve Clinic and structural heart program.
Barnett began his career in health care in 2002 working as a pharmaceuticals sales representative at Schering-Plough. Since then, he has served in a variety of roles from outreach manager to surgery specialist. He most recently served as HCA’s Continental Division Care Assure program director in Denver.
He received his master’s degree in health care leadership from Friends University.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments