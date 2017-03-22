Local

March 22, 2017 6:58 AM

Early-morning crash injures one, leaves customers without power

By Bryan Horwath

A vehicle crash in northwest Wichita early Wednesday left one person injured, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of 32nd Street and Amidon, a few blocks west of the Little Arkansas River.

Because of the crash, power was out for some Westar Energy customers in the area as of 6:30 a.m.. Close to 200 Westar customers were without power Wednesday, said a Westar spokeswoman, because lines near the crash scene were turned off for safety reasons.

The utility expects power to be restored to the customers affected by 8 a.m., according to an outage map on its website.

