Early-morning crash injures one, leaves customers without power

A vehicle crash in northwest Wichita early Wednesday left one person injured, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor.
The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of 32nd Street and Amidon, a few blocks west of the Little Arkansas River.
Because of the crash, power was out for some Westar Energy customers in the area as of 6:30 a.m.. Close to 200 Westar customers were without power Wednesday, said a Westar spokeswoman, because lines near the crash scene were turned off for safety reasons.
The utility expects power to be restored to the customers affected by 8 a.m., according to an outage map on its website.
