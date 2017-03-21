Grass fires reported around Wichita

Crews were battling grass fires that ignited along K-96 between Webb and Greenwich on Tuesday afternoon.
A person who called 911 described the scene as “a whole chain of fires going down K-96,” according to emergency scanner traffic. There were about 100 yards of fires that were “growing quickly.”
Scanner: "There's a whole chain of fires going down K-96." 100 yards "and growing quickly," per calling party. #ictfire— Amy Renee Leiker (@AmyReneeLeiker) March 21, 2017
Firefighters had knocked the head of the fire down, but it was not yet under control, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said.
More grass fires were reported at Kellogg and 119th Street West and in the 1000 block of South Lincoln. The fires were being fed by northeast winds blowing steadily at nearly 25 miles an hour and gusting to nearly 35 miles an hour at times, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing news situation. Check Kansas.com later for additional details.
