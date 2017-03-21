People questioning why police dog wasn’t wearing bulletproof vest

Some people are questioning why Rooster, the police canine killed in the line of duty on Saturday, wasn’t wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot to death.
Several Facebook comments on a Wichita Eagle article about Rooster’s death have asked why Rooster was sent in without a vest when an officer would have worn one.
Other commenters defended the Wichita Police Department, saying a vest is too hot for a dog to wear all the time.
“This incident unfolded so rapidly there just wasn’t an opportunity for the officer to put the vest on the dog,” Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Monday during a news briefing to discuss the shooting.
Ramsay said the canine’s handler did not know the suspect was armed at the time. Rooster, who served with the Wichita Police Department for five years, died when he was shot in the shoulder and neck after his handler ordered him to stop a suspect from returning to a house.
Ramsay said Monday that it wasn’t immediately clear whether having a vest on would have saved Rooster’s life.
The suspect, Kevin C. Perry, 25, was killed by police officers after officers said he fired at them. Officers were responding to a domestic violence call at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Park in south Wichita.
In 2015, Rooster modeled a $1,035 ballistic vest as part of the Four-Legged Project to outfit canines with vests, two of which were provided that day by the Wichita Wagonmasters.
Bill Ramsey, philanthropy wrangler with Wichita Wagonmasters, said many people are wondering where Rooster’s vest was, but that the vest might not have saved him.
“I think the first thing that went through most of our heads was where was his vest, but we know how these handlers are and we know how they care for their dogs,” Ramsey said.
Katherine Burgess
