Boy hit by car Saturday on 13th Street has died

One of two boys hit by a car while crossing 13th Street near Erie on Saturday night has died.
The 11-year-old succumb to his injuries shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, said Officer Charley Davidson, a spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.
According to an eyewitness at the scene Saturday, the boys waited at the pedestrian crosswalk in the area then followed some puppies that had darted across the street “when the light flipped.” A Chrysler 300 traveling west in the 2900 block of 13th Street struck them as they crossed, police have said.
Davidson said Tuesday that the boys were friends. Both were taken to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries. The other boy, who is also 11, is still alive.
Police questioned and released the 24-year-old woman driving the Chrysler. The investigation was ongoing Tuesday, Davidson said.
This is the city’s fifth fatal collision of 2017.
