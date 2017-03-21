Derby woman involved in fatal Kansas City collision

A Derby woman was involved in a collision that claimed the life of a 63-year-old Merriam woman Monday in Kansas City.
Madysen Olivia Hutchinson, 18, was hospitalized with injuries. Sherry L. Miller died, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.
According to the report, Hutchinson was northbound on the ramp connecting I-35 to I-635 when the 2006 Honda Accord she was driving left the highway, struck a grass embankment and went airborne about at 2:15 p.m. The Accord landed atop Miller’s 2011 Chevy Equinox while she was northbound on I-635 in the outside lane.
Both the car and the SUV slid to the right and hit a guard rail before stopping in the middle of the highway. It was immediately unclear what led to the crash.
#KCTRAFFIC > 2:30PM TODAY, NB I-35 to NB I-635 ramp CLOSED per law enforcement request. Detour > NB I-35 to NB US-69 to WB I-70 to NB I-635 pic.twitter.com/fOXSh79rXG— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 20, 2017
#KCTRAFFIC ALERT 5:20PM TODAY UPDATE -> NB I-35 @ I-635 Intchnge TRAFFIC VERY SLOW due to multiple ramps STILL CLOSED for traffic incident. pic.twitter.com/LvYP565AmF— KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 20, 2017
