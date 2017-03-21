Local

March 21, 2017 9:06 AM

Derby woman involved in fatal Kansas City collision

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

A Derby woman was involved in a collision that claimed the life of a 63-year-old Merriam woman Monday in Kansas City.

Madysen Olivia Hutchinson, 18, was hospitalized with injuries. Sherry L. Miller died, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report.

According to the report, Hutchinson was northbound on the ramp connecting I-35 to I-635 when the 2006 Honda Accord she was driving left the highway, struck a grass embankment and went airborne about at 2:15 p.m. The Accord landed atop Miller’s 2011 Chevy Equinox while she was northbound on I-635 in the outside lane.

Both the car and the SUV slid to the right and hit a guard rail before stopping in the middle of the highway. It was immediately unclear what led to the crash.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Overland Park residents describe massive fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos