Masons to offer free cancer screenings

Local Masons will host two free cancer screening events on April 8. The first is from 9 a.m. to noon at Central Kansas Podiatry, 2081 N. Webb Road, and the second is 2 to 5 p.m. at the Belle Plaine Baptist Church Annex, 801 N. Logan.
They will include free skin and prostate cancer screenings, free Screen-to-Save colon cancer screening home kits and access to Diagnostic Imaging Center’s mobile mammography services. Some mammography services may involve a fee.
For more information on the screening event in Wichita, call 316-871-7209. In Belle Plaine, call 316-648-7660.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments