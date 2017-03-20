Expert to discuss Dead Sea Scrolls at Friends

Friends University will host a Dead Sea Scrolls scholar for two presentations on April 6. Michael Wise, scholar-in-residence at Northwestern College in St. Paul, Minn., will share his work with the scrolls and how they shine a new light on the Bible, according to a release.
Both presentations are open to the public and will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the Davis Administration Building’s Alumni Auditorium at Friends University.
Wise’s area of focus is ancient Judaism as a background to the rise of Christianity. He is an ordained minister in the Evangelical Free Church and recently completed a second doctorate in classics at the University of Minnesota.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments