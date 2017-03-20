Former Eagle editor named to Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame

One of our own is soon to be inducted into the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame.
W. Davis “Buzz” Merritt Jr., former Eagle editor, will be inducted in a ceremony on April 7 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Topeka.
Professor Mike Kautsch, former dean of the William Allen White School of Journalism and now a full professor in media law at the University of Kansas Law School will also be inducted.
The ceremony for the two men will take place during the annual Kansas Press Association convention.
Longtime readers of The Wichita Eagle will remember Merritt at the paper from 1975 through 1998.
He is considered one of the fathers of public journalism, which was a national reform movement that urged journalists to help citizens engage in public life.
He is the author of four journalism books, including “Public Journalism and Public Life.” He also co-wrote “The Two W’s of Journalism” with Maxwell McCombs, “Knightfall Knight Ridder and How the Erosion of Newspaper Journalism Is Putting Democracy at Risk,” and “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Perfect.”
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments