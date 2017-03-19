Local

March 19, 2017 7:08 PM

Welcome spring with free DQ ice cream

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but there is certainly a chance for free ice cream, and it’s happening on Monday, the first day of spring

According to the Associated Press, all Dairy Queen stores are offering free small vanilla soft-serve cones on Monday. The restaurants will also be collecting donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In the past 32 years, Dairy Queen has raised more than $120 million for the hospitals.

And, if you need one more reason to stop by a local Dairy Queen, consider this: On the last day of winter, Wichita had a high of 88 degrees.

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

