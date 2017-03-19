Wichita businesswoman’s art to be auctioned for charity

0:56 Wichita police dog that was shot to death modeled ballistic vest in 2015 Pause

1:46 'They never stood a chance in a lot of these pastures, the fire was so fast'

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos

1:17 Drone video captures wildfire-ravaged Kansas landscape

2:05 Two Kentucky players that almost became Shockers

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

3:15 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk WSU's tourney title

2:32 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop talk Kentucky

9:49 Wichita State players talk Kentucky