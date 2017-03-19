Local

March 19, 2017 10:13 AM

Boy in critical condition after being struck by car Saturday

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

A 24-year-old woman was driving the vehicle that struck two boys in northeast Wichita on Saturday, according to police.

The collision occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday night at 13th and Erie. The boys, both 11, were transported to a hospital.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said in a release that one boy was in serious condition and one in critical condition as of early Sunday morning.

Two Boys Hit by Car on 13th

Two boys were hit by a car as they ran across 13th Street Saturday night. Police say details are still murky. Video by Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com
 

A Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound in the 2900 block of 13th Street when it struck the two boys, who were attempting to cross the street, according to a police narrative.

The driver was questioned by police and released. An investigation into the matter will continue and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office at a later time, Woodrow said.

An eyewitness, Jessie Clark Jr., said he was walking down the sidewalk when he saw the collision happen. He reported that the two boys were going after pit bull puppies that had run across the street.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two Boys Hit by Car on 13th

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos