Boy in critical condition after being struck by car Saturday

A 24-year-old woman was driving the vehicle that struck two boys in northeast Wichita on Saturday, according to police.
The collision occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday night at 13th and Erie. The boys, both 11, were transported to a hospital.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said in a release that one boy was in serious condition and one in critical condition as of early Sunday morning.
A Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound in the 2900 block of 13th Street when it struck the two boys, who were attempting to cross the street, according to a police narrative.
The driver was questioned by police and released. An investigation into the matter will continue and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office at a later time, Woodrow said.
An eyewitness, Jessie Clark Jr., said he was walking down the sidewalk when he saw the collision happen. He reported that the two boys were going after pit bull puppies that had run across the street.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments