Pedestrians struck, critically injured on 13th Street

Two pedestrians were struck and critically injured by a vehicle Saturday evening, authorities said.
The collision occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at 13th and Erie, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s between Hillside and Grove.
At least one of the pedestrians hurt was a child. Emergency radio traffic indicated the victim was not breathing en route to the hospital in an ambulance.
Motorists were being advised to avoid the area where the collision occurred.
