Man hospitalized after being shocked in southwest Wichita

A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being shocked Saturday morning in southwest Wichita, authorities said.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in the 900 block of West 30th, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s northeast of Seneca and 31st Street South.
A 33-year-old woman reported a 53-year-old relative was trimming trees in the back yard of a residence when he came in contact with an overhead power line and was shocked, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in a statement released about the incident.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments