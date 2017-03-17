Local

March 17, 2017 5:54 PM

Mother: Expect laughter at Toni Anderson’s memorial service

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Toni Anderson was the friend at memorial services focused on lifting the spirits of others.

She won’t be able to do that Tuesday because the service will be for her.

“She’d be going, ‘Really? For me? Come on,’ ” Liz Anderson said of her 20-year-old daughter, who had been missing since Jan. 15.

Her car was pulled from the Missouri River a week ago Friday at Platte Landing Park near Parkville, Mo. She was inside the car.

Toni Anderson's vehicle pulled from Missouri River

The vehicle belonging to Toni Anderson of Wichita who has been missing since Jan. 15, was pulled from the Missouri River on Friday evening in Parkville. The vehicle contained a woman's body, police said.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
 

Foul play is not suspected in Toni’s death. The most likely explanation, Liz Anderson has said, is that her daughter became confused in the early morning and ended up at the boat ramp in the park. She had been upset after being stopped by a North Kansas City police officer for a minor traffic violation.

Toni Anderson’s memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 6770 E. 34th St. North. The public is invited to attend, her mother said.

“A lot of people were very interested in the story,” she said. “A lot of people were praying for her.”

The service will be a celebration of Toni’s life. That means there will be a lot of laughter to go with the tears, her mother said.

Toni loved to laugh, just like her parents.

“Laughter would have to be a part of it, even though it’s sad,” Liz Anderson said. “The other night, my girlfriends and I were sitting around telling stories about her. We were just laughing our heads off.”

She needed that, Liz Anderson said, after the nearly two months of agonizing over why and how her daughter disappeared. Toni wouldn’t want people to be sad, her mother said.

“Toni was very much a giver,” she said. “Making other people feel happy … that was her personality.”

Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

Members of the Risen Savior Lutheran Church and others gathered at a candlelight vigil at the church on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to pray for Toni Anderson, the missing 20-year-old Wichita woman who was last heard from on Sunday in Kansas City. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Fernando Salazar / The Wichita Eagle
 

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Detective describes her encounter with accused killer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos