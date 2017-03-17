Mother: Expect laughter at Toni Anderson’s memorial service

1:21 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita Pause

3:27 Baby Sofia kidnapping suspect makes first appearance

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

3:37 What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board

2:30 Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

1:41 Clark County residents deal with health effects of smoke, ash after fires

0:15 Derby sophomore Kennedy Brown

16:38 Gregg Marshall answers questions about Dayton and job openings

1:21 Centrally located Doc Green's to open Monday