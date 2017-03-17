KanCare public comment sessions to be held in Wichita

The Kansas Department for Health and Environment (KDHE) is asking the public for comments on the extension of KanCare in a series of public meetings.
Kansas is asking the federal government for a one-year extension of the current KanCare waiver. KanCare, the state Medicaid system, is currently operated under a five-year waiver approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Feedback or questions about the extension also may be submitted by e-mail to kdhe.KanCareRenewal@ks.gov.
All comments will be collected and posted at www.KanCare.ks.gov.
The Wichita meeting will be Monday, March 20, from 3-5 p.m. at the Wichita Marriott, Kansas Grand Ballroom, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive.
