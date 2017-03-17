Saint Francis Community Services to host foster, adoption forum

People interested in learning more about foster care and adoption are invited to an informational forum hosted by Saint Francis Community Services from 2-5 p.m. March 19 at Journey the Way Church, 147 S. Hillside.
Attendees will hear from foster and adoptive parents as they share their experiences. They can also meet and ask questions of Saint Francis staff and state and local child welfare partner organizations.
For more information, contact Julie White at 316-217-3832 or julie.white@st-francis.org.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
