Making get-well cards part of fundraiser for injured officer

Children and people with dementia will work together to make get-well cards for injured Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn next week.
The special event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Chisholm Place, a residential center for people with cognitive impairments at 1859 N. Webb Road. The children, ranging in age from 7 to 16, will include members of Cornerstone Christian Church Youth Group along with descendants of Chisholm Place residents and staff members.
Card-making will be part of a fundraiser for Arterburn and his family. Admission is free. Proceeds will come from food and beverage sales, a raffle and a dunking booth featuring a uniformed police officer.
Arterburn was run over and critically injured last month by a suspect fleeing in a stolen vehicle. On Monday, Arterburn was transferred to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., for continued rehabilitation.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
