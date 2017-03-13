Man killed in southwest Sedgwick County collision was 78

A 78-year-old man killed Sunday night in a collision near 135th Street West and MacArthur was walking across the road when he was hit.
Jimmie David Smith, of San Bruno, Calif., was struck by a black 2008 Pontiac G6 in the 4100 block of South 135th Street West shortly after 8 p.m., according to sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning and an accident report from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The car was southbound at the time. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 8:23 p.m., the report said.
Dehning said Monday that Smith “was going across the road to a vehicle” when he was struck. He “was wearing dark clothing and the driver of the car just didn’t see him in time to avoid a collision.”
The driver of the Pontiac, an 18-year-old Milton man, had minor injuries but refused medical treatment, Dehning said. He wasn’t cited Sunday night, the accident report said.
Smith was in the Wichita area visiting family when he was killed.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments