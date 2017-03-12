Injured Wichita Officer Arterburn headed to Colorado for rehab

Wichita police Officer Brian Arterburn is expected to arrive in Colorado on Monday to begin rehabilitation for injuries he suffered in February while attempting to apprehend a suspect.
According to a post on the Colorado Police Officers Foundation Facebook page, Arterburn is set to arrive in Englewood, Colo., on Monday afternoon and will begin a rehabilitation program at Craig Hospital.
Arterburn has been in a Wichita hospital since Feb. 7 receiving treatment for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV at Kinkaid and Topeka.
Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn has undergone multiple surgeries. He started breathing on his own late last month.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said on Friday that Arterburn has been improving and that he would begin rehab soon. The man suspected of driving the vehicle that hit Arterburn, Justin Terrazas, is facing charges of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and other felonies in connection with the case.
An event called “Craig hospital welcome for injured Wichita officer” is listed on the Foundation’s Facebook page and scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at Craig Hospital.
In a photo posted Friday on the police department’s social media pages, Arterburn appeared awake and wearing a baseball cap. A 25-year police veteran, Arterburn was a first-shift beat officer assigned to the department’s Patrol South bureau at the time he was hurt.
Arterburn was trying to deploy a tire-deflation device when the SUV swerved toward him and ran him over. The police department, following the incident, suspended its use of the so-called stop sticks for 30 days to review procedures and policies for use.
Update on Officer Brian Arterburn! Brian is improving each day, and going to rehab soon. Please keep Brian in your thoughts and prayers! pic.twitter.com/A6meleTZYA— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) March 10, 2017
