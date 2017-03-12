El Dorado man dies following crash near Andover

An El Dorado man has died following a crash near Andover on Saturday.
Chase W. Ludewick, 21, was pronounced dead after the 1997 Dodge Ram pickup he was driving rolled several times following a collision with a 2011 Honda CRV on the Turnpike near Andover just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to a crash report on the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s website.
The pickup was traveling northbound near mile marker 57 when it struck the rear of the Honda – driven by a 47-year-old Iowa woman who was not injured – before rolling approximately seven times, according to the report.
KTA ALERT: I35 58 NB 1 MILE NORTH OF ANDOVER THERE IS AN INJURY CRASH THE RIGHT LANE IS BLOCKED MOVE LEFT AND USE CAUTION IN AREA— Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) March 12, 2017
