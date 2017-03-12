Local

March 12, 2017 10:38 AM

El Dorado man dies following crash near Andover

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

An El Dorado man has died following a crash near Andover on Saturday.

Chase W. Ludewick, 21, was pronounced dead after the 1997 Dodge Ram pickup he was driving rolled several times following a collision with a 2011 Honda CRV on the Turnpike near Andover just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to a crash report on the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s website.

The pickup was traveling northbound near mile marker 57 when it struck the rear of the Honda – driven by a 47-year-old Iowa woman who was not injured – before rolling approximately seven times, according to the report.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Toni Anderson's vehicle pulled from Missouri River

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos