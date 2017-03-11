Local

March 11, 2017 4:46 PM

Man dies from injuries in northwest Wichita traffic collision

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

An 86-year-old man has died as a result of injuries suffered in a traffic collision a few days ago, Wichita police said Saturday.

The victim was critically injured as he was backing out of a private drive in the 2000 block of West 21st Street at about 3 p.m. Wednesday; his vehicle was struck by another vehicle coming east on 21st, Officer Paul Cruz said in a statement.

“Speed was a factor in this case,” Cruz said.

The investigation into the incident continues, he said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437

