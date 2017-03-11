Man dies from injuries in northwest Wichita traffic collision

An 86-year-old man has died as a result of injuries suffered in a traffic collision a few days ago, Wichita police said Saturday.
The victim was critically injured as he was backing out of a private drive in the 2000 block of West 21st Street at about 3 p.m. Wednesday; his vehicle was struck by another vehicle coming east on 21st, Officer Paul Cruz said in a statement.
“Speed was a factor in this case,” Cruz said.
The investigation into the incident continues, he said.
