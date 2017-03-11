Inmate in only underwear escapes Russell jail

A jail inmate wearing only white underwear and no shoes escaped from the Russell County Jail Saturday, sheriff’s officials said.
Inmate Jason Lesage, wearing thermal underwear, escaped about 4 a.m., sheriff’s officials said.
“If you have seen him or know his location call 911.” the sheriff’s department said on their Facebook page.
“Do not try to approach him.”
The sheriff’s office later said that at about 7:20 a.m. a vehicle reported stolen was located in the southeast part of Dorrance, a town along Interstate 70 east of Russell. Sheriff’s officers went there to watch for suspicious activity.
“We believe this is related to the escape,” sheriff’s officials said.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone seeing him or any other suspicious activity to call 911.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219
