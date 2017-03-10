Police ID man killed when SUV struck tree Monday night

Wichita police have identified the man killed Monday night when an SUV struck a tree in southeast Wichita.
Robert Jones, 42, of Wichita, died of injuries he received in the crash, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woodrow said earlier this week that a witness saw the SUV veer off the road in the 1700 block of South Greenwich, near Harry, and hit the tree at about 9:40 p.m. The vehicle caught fire after impact, an emergency dispatcher said Monday.
It’s still unclear what caused the crash.
