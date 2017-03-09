Funeral Saturday for Northwest High teen who died after skiing accident in Colorado

Funeral services will be Saturday for Tess Smith, the Northwest High School sophomore who was fatally injured in a skiing accident in Colorado.
Tess, who was 15, suffered a broken leg during the accident on the slopes at Breckenridge, but was alert and talking to ski patrol responders after they arrived, according to her family.
She lost consciousness shortly after that and never woke up. She was removed from life support after organs were harvested.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in downtown Wichita.
