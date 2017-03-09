Search underway for missing Maize woman

Authorities are looking for a missing Maize woman who has the mental capacity of a young child.
Samantha Wells, 19, has been missing from her home since 11 a.m. Thursday, according to a statement posted on the Maize Police Department Facebook page. She suffered a traumatic brain injury that left her with the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray shoes and a black shirt that may have a Maize logo on it. Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is being asked to call 911.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments