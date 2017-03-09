Pair hurt in Andover kitchen fire is improving

Two people injured in a house fire in Andover on Wednesday have improved.
A man and a woman were taken to the burn unit at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis for treatment of smoke inhalation and possible heat injuries after a fire broke out at a two-bedroom house in the 600 block of Dublin Drive around 3:25 p.m.
Via Christi’s spokeswoman Maria Loving said in an e-mail Thursday morning that one was treated and released from the hospital. The other is still hospitalized and is in good condition, she said.
Both were seriously injured when they were admitted, according to news reports from Wednesday.
The fire started in the kitchen of the house, which is south of Kellogg and east of Andover Road in Butler County.
