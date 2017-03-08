Two hurt in Andover house fire

Two people were seriously injured in a house fire in Andover on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The fire was reported at 3:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Dublin Drive, Butler County Emergency Management director Jim Schmidt said. The two-bedroom house is just south of Kellogg and several blocks east of Andover Road.
The fire broke out in the kitchen, and crews were able to keep it from spreading to the rest of the house, Schmidt said. But the man and woman who live there suffered smoke inhalation and possibly some heat-related injuries, he said.
They were taken to the burn unit at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis for treatment.
