FIRE UPDATE: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

Mike Koehn waits for an insurance adjuster to look at his house and about everything he and his wife, Myrna, own. It all burned down in the fire Monday, a couple miles west of Protection, Kansas. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle)
About 50 people returned back to Protection Valley Manor, a nursing home in Protection, Kansas. Karla Harvey, a nurse, talks about nearly losing her home and spending the night at Coldwater High School gymnasium. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle/March 7, 2017)
People inspected damage in Oak Grove on Tuesday in the Oak Hills subdivision among the debris left by violent weather that struck Monday night. A line of powerful storms pounded the metro area, bringing rain, wind, hail and tornado touchdowns.
Firefighters from across the state battle wildfires Monday night and Tuesday morning near the towns of Protection and Ashland. Thousands of acres were burned by wind driven fires. (video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)
Fire sweeps across the prairie north of Protection on Monday night, March 6, 2017, as wildfires burned thousands of acres from the Oklahoma state line north to I-70. Evacuation orders were given for several towns and areas in southern and western Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader/ The Wichita Eagle)
Students and staff at Kensler Elementary School in Wichita lined the school's halls Friday to celebrate the retirement of head custodian Mark Graber. He had been at 34 1/2 years. (Courtesy of Wichita Public Schools/Facebook)
District Attorney Marc Bennett describes the events of Sept 1, 2016, when a Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting near Tyler and 13th Street. Caleb Douglas died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a traffic stop by the officer in the early morning hours. Douglas fled the scene only to crash into a house moments later where he was found shot. (March 3, 2017)