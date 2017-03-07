WSU’s Wallace Hall temporarily closed after mercury spill

Wichita State University has temporarily closed Wallace Hall because of a mercury spill.
The spill was reported Monday when a scientific instrument broke, and classes in the building have been canceled since then, according to a news release sent Tuesday by the university.
An outside company has been called in to handle the cleanup.
The building will be tested at 7 a.m. Wednesday to determine whether it can be safely occupied.
“Our first concern is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” said Royce Bowden, WSU’s dean of the College of Engineering.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
