Kansas bishops issue statement on refugees, immigrants

The Kansas Catholic bishops, including Bishop Carl Kemme of Wichita, have issued a statement urging President Trump to develop “generous and prudent immigration laws.”
The Joint Statement of the Kansas Bishops on Refugees and Immigration was issued last week online at the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas’ website and in the Archdiocesan newspaper, The Leaven.
The statement was signed by Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Bishop John Brungardt of Dodge City, Bishop Edward Weisenburger of Salina and Kemme.
“While recognizing how essential it is that prudent measures are taken to protect the safety of American citizens, we cannot remain indifferent to the plight of refugees, many of them children, who are fleeing from war-torn nations, drug cartels, warlords who build up child armies, and other horrific conditions,” the statement reads.
While the statement supports reviewing current vetting procedures, it says “even a temporary suspension” of refugee programs may put lives at risk.
The bishops also oppose the deportation of undocumented immigrants who are contributing positively to society.
“We call upon the president to make clear, as recent statements seem to imply, that it is not his intention to increase deportations of undocumented immigrants who are hardworking and have not committed serious crimes,” the statement reads.
