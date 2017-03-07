Hotline launched for Native American survivors of domestic violence

More than 84 percent of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime. More than half have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner.
The number of American Indian and Alaska Native men who have experienced violence in their lifetime is also high — more than 81 percent, according to 2010 findings from the National Institute of Justice.
Now, Native survivors of domestic and dating violence can use the nation’s first crisis line dedicated for tribal communities. The StrongHearts Native Helpline, which seeks to offer culturally relevant, safe and confidential resources, launched Monday, and was created by The National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center (NIWRC) and the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The first region of service is Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
“The reality is that so many of our American Indian and Alaska Native people experience domestic violence and dating violence every day,” said Lucy Rain Simpson, executive director of NIWRC and a citizen of Navajo Nation, in a news release. “It has never been more evident that our Native people need a Native helpline to support efforts to restore power and safety in our tribal communities. The StrongHearts Native Helpline is ready to answer that call.”
Callers outside the three-state area can call StrongHearts as the helpline develops its services.
The helpline was created by and for Native Americans. Advocates at StrongHearts are trained to navigate each caller’s abuse situation with a strong understanding of Native cultures and issues of tribal sovereignty and law in a safe and accepting environment.
“The team will leverage the large number of Native-centered resources established within these states to begin providing services, with further outreach to tribal communities as StrongHearts continues to grow,” Simpson said in the release.
To get help
The confidential hotline can be reached by dialing 1-844-7NATIVE (1-844-762-8483) Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Callers after hours will have the option to connect with the National Domestic Violence Hotline or to call back the next business day.
Callers outside of Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska can still call StrongHearts while the helpline continues to develop its services network.
Katherine Burgess
