PHOTOS: Wildfires near Ashland and Protection, Ks.

Flames and smoke envelope the grain elevator in Sitka, Ks in the early morning hours Tuesday. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.(Bo Rader, The Wichita Eagle)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Cattle continue to graze right up to the flames of a range fire early Tuesday morning. Numerous cattle were killed by the fires. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Cattle continue to graze right up to the flames of a range fire early Tuesday morning. Numerous cattle were killed by the fires. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Cattle continue to graze right up to the flames of a range fire early Tuesday morning. Numerous cattle were killed by the fires. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Cattle continue to graze right up to the flames of a range fire early Tuesday morning. Numerous cattle were killed by the fires. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire sweeps through the tiny Kansas town of Sitka early Tuesday morning. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A pair of badly burned cows stand along a rural road near Ashland, Ks early Tuesday morning. Wildfires driven by nearly 50 mph winds swept across the prairie destroying farms and killing livestock.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Flames and smoke envelope the grain elevator in Sitka, Ks in the early morning hours Tuesday. Wildfires swept by high winds threatened numerous towns across southern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Flames silhouette a windmill on the prairie north of Protection, Ks. early Tuesday morning as a raging wildfire swept by winds up to 50 mph burned thousands of acres across southern and central Kansas.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Flames silhouette a windmill on the prairie north of Protection, Ks. early Tuesday morning as a raging wildfire swept by winds up to 50 mph burned thousands of acres across southern and central Kansas.
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
A surreal scene of a glowing tree covered in ash and cools after fire swept through. Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle
Fire fighters from across Kansas and Oklahoma battle a major wildfire near Protection, Ks. Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The fire driven by winds gusting up to 50 mph threatened the towns of Protection, Ashland. There were reports of numerous structures lost in the fire. (March 7, 2017)
Bo Rader
The Wichita Eagle