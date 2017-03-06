Local

March 6, 2017

High winds take down semis in western Kansas

By Bryan Horwath

Strong winds have led to several semi trucks being blown over in western Kansas on Monday, according the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Trooper Tod Hileman at about 1 p.m. said in a tweet that four separate semis had blown over along or near I-70 between Colby and Grainfield. Hileman added that blowing dust was making visibility difficult.

Winds were gusting to close to 50 mph in the Colby area Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. A high wind warning is in effect for the area until 6 p.m. Monday night.

High winds topple semi, crushing patrol cruiser

The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video over the weekend to remind motorists to pay attention to high-wind advisories and closures. On Feb. 7, near Elk Mountain, Wyoming, on I-80, high winds caused a tractor-trailer to topple over onto a trooper's car.

