High winds take down semis in western Kansas

Strong winds have led to several semi trucks being blown over in western Kansas on Monday, according the Kansas Highway Patrol.
We are working 4 different semi-truck blow-overs between Colby and Grainfield on I-70. There is also blowing dust in this area. #VeryWindy pic.twitter.com/ae6GCwiw96— Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2017
Trooper Tod Hileman at about 1 p.m. said in a tweet that four separate semis had blown over along or near I-70 between Colby and Grainfield. Hileman added that blowing dust was making visibility difficult.
Winds were gusting to close to 50 mph in the Colby area Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. A high wind warning is in effect for the area until 6 p.m. Monday night.
Strong winds and blowing dirt is making travel difficult. Please don't stop on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/F5sIsDoTNy— Trooper Racy (@TrooperMikeKHP) March 6, 2017
