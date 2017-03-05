Rex Allen Jr. to sing final Kansas performance Saturday

Cowboy singer and country music star Rex. Allen Jr. plans to retire in October.
His last Kansas performance will be this Saturday at the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon Supper.
Allen, a member of the Western Music Hall of Fame, sang songs such as “The Last of the Silver Screen Cowboys,” “Can You Hear Those Pioneers?” “Ride Cowboy Ride” and “It’s Over.” He also appeared for three years on “The Statler Brothers Show” on the TNN channel.
He is the son of Rex Allen, the country music singer popular between 1949 and 1968.
Events at the Prairie Rose begin at 5 p.m. with horse-drawn rides and cowboy movies. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. Cost for the evening is $45 per person. For reservations or information, call 316-778-2121. The Prairie Rose Chuckwagon Supper is on a ranch near Benton, northeast of Wichita.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
