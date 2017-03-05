AARP opens Wichita office

The AARP now has an office in Wichita.
An open house was held Saturday at the satellite location at the Atwater Resource Center, 2755 E. 19th St. The AARP provides advocacy, information and services intended for those 50 and older.
The AARP is teaming up with the Atwater center and other local organizations to offer workshops on topics such as caregiving, jobs and finances. Social events are also planned.
While there is office space, the Wichita location won’t have regular hours. Staff members and volunteers will be available by appointment. Those wishing to reach the Wichita office can call 866-448-3619.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
